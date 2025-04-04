Manoj Kumar Death: Who is the Late Actor's Wife Shashi Goswami, and How Many Children Do They Have?

It's a sad day for Indian cinema as it has lost one of its legendary actors in Manoj Kumar. Manoj Kumar, one of Bollywood's first-ever superstars, passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. It's been nearly two decades since Manoj Kumar retired from acting, but he left an indelible mark not just on Bollywood but also on Indian cinema.

Severe heart attack was reported as the reason behind Manoj Kumar's passing, and he has breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday at around 03:30 AM. Manoj Kumar's original name was Harikishan Giri Goswami, and he was born into a Punjabi family in Abottabad (now in Pakistan).

He changed his name to "Manoj Kumar" after the late actor Dilip Kumar's role in "Shabnam."

If there is one genre that Manoj Kumar is widely known for, it's patriotic movies. Imbibing the spirit of India through film remained Manoj Kumar's motto, and he delivered back-to-back blockbusters.

Who is Manoj Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami?

Manoj Kumar met his wife, Shashi Goswami, during his graduation days when he went to Delhi for studying. It was widely reported that Shashi had received an acting offer before getting married to Manoj back in 1957. But. Manoj Kumar felt that only one of them should act in films, and as a result, Shashi stepped back. However, Shashi did work in a few radio plays.

Recalling the time he met his wife, Shashi, for the first time, Manoj Kumar said, "There was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take my eyes away from her face. And for one and a half years, both of us had seen each other from a distance. Because none of us had the courage to speak to the other at that time."

Just like most love marriages, Manoj Kumar also faced obstacles before getting married to Shashi Goswami. While his family was fully supportive of their relationship, it was Shashi's mother and brother who were completely against their relationship. Shashi revealed in an interview years later that she had her doubts whenever Manoj used to step out of the house and go into a film set. It was Manoj Kumar who reassured her multiple times that going into a film set was like going to a temple for him, and he would never do anything to disrespect the same.

Manoj Kumar and Shashi Goswami welcomed two sons post-marriage— Vishal Goswami and Kunal Goswami.