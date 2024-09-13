No Ganesh Nimmajanam on Tank Bund's Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that there will be no Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund this year (2024), in compliance with the High Court orders. Speaking to the media on Friday, September 13, he stated that arrangements are being made for the immersion of Ganesh idols at Necklace Road and NTR Marg. He mentioned that all necessary arrangements for the immersion have been completed and that a total of 18,000 police personnel will be deployed for the immersion duties.

The High Court had issued orders last year prohibiting the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in Hussain Sagar Lake from this year onward. To implement these orders, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made special arrangements for idol immersion at NTR Marg and Necklace Road. The Ganesh immersion festival in Hyderabad is scheduled to take place on September 17.