Kejriwal should step down as CM after SC termed his arrest legal: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders celebrate bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has garnered multiple conditions set by the Apex Court for release as proof of his "conviction" in the liquor policy case.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi Chief Minister after the Supreme Court described his arrest as legal and asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties on Friday.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for about six months. Now, the court has upheld his arrest as legal. In light of such stern observations by the court, he must quit the post on ethical grounds," Tiwari demanded.

"If he had little compassion for the pain and troubles of Delhi residents, he would have resigned long ago," he added.

On August 5, the Delhi High Court had also upheld his arrest as legal. Hearing Kejriwal's petition against his arrest, the High Court termed his arrest "legal" and said it was done only after collection of sufficient evidence.

In a video message, the BJP MP listed out conditions set by the Apex Court for Kejriwal's release and said the latter should resign from the post and pave the way for the city's better governance.

Tiwari said that the capital has been reeling under crisis and facing woes on multiple fronts, including waterlogging, clogged drains, and creaking infrastructure, but the Delhi CM worries only about his chair and refuses to budge.

"The residents have been left to fend for themselves despite having an elected government. He should have some concern for the multitude of troubles faced by people and should resign," he said, highlighting that the Top Court has barred him from visiting the Secretariat or signing any files.

"This renders him non-functional and would leave him incapacitated to work for the city," he further explained.

Earlier in the day, the Court granted bail to Kejriwal but with certain conditions. It directed the Delhi CM not to visit the Delhi Secretariat nor sign any official file, unless necessary. It also instructed the Delhi CM not to make any public comments about the merits of the liquor policy case, under which he was incarcerated.

