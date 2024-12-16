December 17, 18: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh; Holidays for schools likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as a low-pressure system intensifies over the southeastern Bay of Bengal from December 16 to December 18. This system, formed due to upper-air circulation over the South Andaman Sea, is expected to strengthen into a severe low-pressure system within 24 hours.

As of December 16, the low-pressure system lies about 1,200 kilometres south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and is moving northwestward. Officials have issued an alert for heavy rains in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has predicted heavy rain in Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, Chittoor and West Godavari districts on December 17. The next day, heavy rains are likely in Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, West Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, Konaseema and Kakinada districts. Rainfall intensity may be light to moderate. Heavy rainfall will occur in isolated places.

Wind speeds of 30-35 kmph are likely to prevail along the coast, which means that fishermen from South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are being asked not to venture into the sea. The IMD has also issued a warning about rough sea conditions.

Heavy rainfall may force authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges in the affected districts. People are asked to remain indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is also put on high alert, with heavy rains predicted in several districts of the state on December 19-20. The IMD has asked the residents to remain alert and follow weather updates.

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society has initiated steps to mitigate flood risks. The society has begun water-level monitoring and coordination for rescue efforts.

