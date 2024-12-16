December 16 - Telangana Weather: Cold Wave Brings Record-Low Temperatures in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts

Hyderabad, Dec 16, 2024: Telangana is currently experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to record lows in Hyderabad and several other districts. The lowest temperature of the season was recorded in Bela, Adilabad, at a chilling 6.3 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, temperatures dropped to as low as 7.1 degrees Celsius at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Serilingampally mandal. Moula Ali in Uppal mandal was close behind, recording a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave has affected multiple core areas of Hyderabad, with BHEL reporting a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius and Rajendranagar seeing the mercury dip to 8.2 degrees Celsius. Gachibowli experienced a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, while West Marredpally in Secunderabad recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius. Quthbullapur, too, saw temperatures fall to 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The icy weather has not been limited to Hyderabad alone. Neighboring districts like Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy have also been gripped by freezing temperatures, which have been consistently below normal for this time of year.

In other parts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Vikarabad, temperatures ranged between 6.3 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius. Rural areas of the state were not spared, with significant drops in minimum temperatures observed in districts like Rangareddy, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Asifabad, Vikarabad, and Kamareddy.

With temperatures continuing to remain abnormally low, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and protect themselves from the biting cold. Meteorological officials predict that the cold wave may persist for the next few days, bringing further chill to the region.

