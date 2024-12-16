Telangana Bank Holidays 2025: Complete list

Telangana, with its rich cultural heritage and historic landmarks, has several holidays throughout the year. These holidays include national, state-specific, and regional festivals that affect banking operations in the state. The residents of major cities in Telangana, such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar, should be aware of bank holidays to handle their financial work effectively.

Knowing about bank holidays is important to:

Avoid last-minute hassles in transactions

Plan visits to bank branches

Schedule financial appointments

Manage online banking activities

This extensive guide provides an all-inclusive list of bank holidays in Telangana during 2025. Take the help of this list and plan your banking accordingly.

List of Bank Holidays in Telangana 2025

National Holidays

January 1 - New Year

January 26 - Republic Day

August 15 - Independence Day

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

December 25 - Christmas Day

State-Specific Holidays

January 14 - Makara Sankranti

January 15 - Pongal

March 14 - Holi

March 30 - Ugadi

April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

April 14 - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

July 21 - Bonalu

August 16 - Janmashtami

September 22 - First Day of Bathukamma

October 2 - Vijaya Dashami

November 5 - Karthika Purnima

Festivals Region wise

26 February - Maha Sivaratri

18 April - Good Friday

1 May - May Day

7 June - Bakrid/Eid al Adha

6 July - Muharram

27 August - Ganesh Chaturthi

5 September - Eid e Milad

21 October - Diwali

November 5 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

Second and Fourth Saturdays

All second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

Additional Holidays

Idul Fitr (March 31)

Ram Navami (April 6)

