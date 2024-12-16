Telangana Bank Holidays 2025: Complete list
Telangana, with its rich cultural heritage and historic landmarks, has several holidays throughout the year. These holidays include national, state-specific, and regional festivals that affect banking operations in the state. The residents of major cities in Telangana, such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar, should be aware of bank holidays to handle their financial work effectively.
Knowing about bank holidays is important to:
Avoid last-minute hassles in transactions
Plan visits to bank branches
Schedule financial appointments
Manage online banking activities
This extensive guide provides an all-inclusive list of bank holidays in Telangana during 2025. Take the help of this list and plan your banking accordingly.
List of Bank Holidays in Telangana 2025
National Holidays
January 1 - New Year
January 26 - Republic Day
August 15 - Independence Day
October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
December 25 - Christmas Day
State-Specific Holidays
January 14 - Makara Sankranti
January 15 - Pongal
March 14 - Holi
March 30 - Ugadi
April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
April 14 - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti
July 21 - Bonalu
August 16 - Janmashtami
September 22 - First Day of Bathukamma
October 2 - Vijaya Dashami
November 5 - Karthika Purnima
Festivals Region wise
26 February - Maha Sivaratri
18 April - Good Friday
1 May - May Day
7 June - Bakrid/Eid al Adha
6 July - Muharram
27 August - Ganesh Chaturthi
5 September - Eid e Milad
21 October - Diwali
November 5 - Guru Nanak Jayanti
Second and Fourth Saturdays
All second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.
Additional Holidays
Idul Fitr (March 31)
Ram Navami (April 6)
