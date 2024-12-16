December 31 - January 4: 5-Day Winter holidays in Madhya Pradesh

In a welcome declaration, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced a 5-day winter holiday, which will start on December 31 and end on January 4. This extended holiday period brings cheer to students and teachers alike, providing a much-needed respite after the Diwali celebrations.

Winter break provides time for students to refresh themselves with leisure activities. During such a break from heavy studies, young minds gain relaxation and rejuvenation and will be more focused when returning to school.

It just happens that the winter break has exactly fallen during New Year celebrations. Now, students will join their families to welcome 2025, which is cherished in every possible moment and memory. During this extended break, parents may also plan family outings or trips or simply quality time together.

The winter break applies to all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh. Schools will be closed from 31st December, that is, Tuesday to 4th January, Saturday, inclusive. Students, teachers, and staff members can take this break and resume on 5th January.

