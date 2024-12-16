December 16 holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana

In a surprise, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today, December 16. This unexpected break is a delight for students who are gearing up for another busy day of classes.

The reason for this sudden declaration is the ongoing Group-2 competitive exams across the state. To facilitate the smooth conduct of these exams, the government has ordered the closure of educational institutions.

The Group-2 exams are being conducted in more than 1,368 centres in Telangana. Candidates will appear for the exams in two sessions. One session has already been conducted yesterday, December 15. Today's session will be conducted in selected schools and colleges that have been identified as exam centres.

Some schools and colleges are closed today, while others may remain open. Students are advised to check with their respective institutions before leaving for the exams.

This sudden holiday brings happiness to the students who can now spend their long weekend. The education gurus point out that regular break periods help students revitalize and refocus their learning.

Students and parents seeking updates on holiday declarations and exam schedules are encouraged to check the official government pronouncements and educational institution notices.

