Qatar sends delegation to Syria to finalise embassy reopening

Doha, Dec 16 (IANS) A Qatari diplomatic delegation has arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria, to complete the procedures for reopening Qatar's embassy in Syria, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

The delegation met with representatives of "Syria's transitional government" and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of security, peace, development, and prosperity, according to Al Ansari, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al Ansari also noted that participants of the meeting also discussed ways to enhance the flow of Qatari humanitarian aid and assessed the urgent needs of the Syrian population during this critical phase.

Qatar announced on Wednesday to reopen its embassy in Damascus, days after a militant coalition, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), ousted former President Bashar al-Assad on December 8. Qatar closed its embassy in Damascus in 2011, following the outbreak of anti-government protests in Syria.

Meanwhile, Russia has evacuated some of its diplomats out of the Syrian capital Damascus while its embassy continues to function, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats were transported by a Russian Aerospace Forces flight from the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria to Moscow, the Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

"The Russian embassy in Damascus continues to function," said the press statement published on Telegram.

Following an 11-day offensive, a rebel coalition dominated by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) overthrew Assad, who fled to Russia along with his family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.