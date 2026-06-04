Telangana Rains From June 6, Predicts IMD

People in Telangana may finally get relief from the intense summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the state starting June 6. According to the weather department, many districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

The IMD said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 40 to 50 kmph are expected in several parts of Telangana. The weather activity is likely to continue for a few days and may affect all districts of the state.

Due to the expected rainfall, daytime temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This will provide much-needed relief to residents who have been facing severe heatwave conditions in recent weeks.

Hyderabad and surrounding districts are also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms. Weather experts have advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially in areas prone to lightning and strong winds.

The change in weather is linked to favorable conditions for the southwest monsoon, which is expected to advance further into the region in the coming days. While rainfall activity is set to increase, officials have advised citizens to stay updated with the latest weather alerts issued by the IMD.

Overall, Telangana is expected to witness a cooler and more pleasant weather pattern from June 6, bringing relief from the scorching summer temperatures and improving conditions across the state.