Praggnanandhaa Beats Magnus Carlsen Again at Norway Chess 2026

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa continued his impressive run at Norway Chess 2026 by defeating world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a classical game for the second time in the tournament. The victory has significantly boosted the young Indian's chances of winning the prestigious event and further highlighted his rise among the world's elite chess players.

Playing with the black pieces, Praggnanandhaa delivered a composed performance against the Norwegian star. The game appeared headed for a draw in the endgame, but the Indian Grandmaster maintained constant pressure, eventually forcing Carlsen into crucial mistakes. The result marked another major achievement for the 20-year-old, who has now beaten Carlsen multiple times in classical chess over the past two years.

The defeat dealt a severe blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess title. The Norwegian has struggled throughout the tournament and remains well behind the leaders with only two rounds remaining.

Praggnanandhaa moved into third place in the standings with 12 points, keeping himself firmly in the title race. American Grandmaster Wesley So continues to lead the competition with 14 points, while France's Alireza Firouzja sits second with 13 points after registering an important win over reigning world champion D Gukesh.

Meanwhile, Gukesh's difficult tournament continued as he suffered another classical defeat, this time against Firouzja. The loss pushed the Indian world champion to the bottom of the standings and effectively ended his hopes of competing for the title. It was another disappointing result in a campaign that has seen him struggle to replicate the form that helped him win the world championship.

After the victory, Praggnanandhaa emphasized that his focus was on winning valuable points rather than defeating a specific opponent. He praised Carlsen's resilience and rejected suggestions that the Norwegian's dominance in world chess is coming to an end.

According to Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen remains one of the strongest players in the world despite a difficult tournament. He noted that several of Carlsen's setbacks have come in time-pressure situations rather than due to any major decline in playing strength.

The upcoming round promises an exciting all-Indian clash as Praggnanandhaa prepares to face Gukesh in a crucial encounter that could influence the final standings.

In the women's section, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva strengthened her position at the top of the leaderboard with a key victory over India's Divya Deshmukh. China's Zhu Jiner also secured an important win to remain in contention, while Koneru Humpy collected valuable bonus points after her match against Anna Muzychuk was decided in Armageddon.

With only two rounds remaining, both the Open and Women's categories remain highly competitive, setting up an exciting finish to Norway Chess 2026.

Also read: Big Twist: Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Under Threat?