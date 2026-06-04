Friday OTT Releases: Patriot, Brown, Gullak 5 and Maa Behen

The first week of June has brought an exciting lineup of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. Whether you enjoy action thrillers, family dramas, crime mysteries or light-hearted comedies, there is plenty to choose from this weekend. Popular titles such as Patriot, Brown, Gullak Season 5, Maa Behen and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are now available for viewers.

Patriot (ZEE5)

One of the biggest releases of the week is Patriot, a Malayalam political thriller featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban. The film follows Daniel James, a technology expert who discovers that a software system he helped build is being used for questionable purposes.

The first week of June has brought an exciting lineup of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. Whether you enjoy action thrillers, family dramas, crime mysteries or light-hearted comedies, there is plenty to choose from this weekend. Popular titles such as Patriot, Brown, Gullak Season 5, Maa Behen and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are now available for viewers.

Patriot (ZEE5)

One of the biggest releases of the week is Patriot, a Malayalam political thriller featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban. The film follows Daniel James, a technology expert who discovers that a software system he helped build is being used for questionable purposes.

Determined to expose the truth, Daniel joins forces with former military officer Rahim Naik and trusted associate Michael Devassy. Packed with suspense, politics and action, the film is available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Brown (ZEE5)

Karisma Kapoor returns in a powerful new avatar with Brown, an investigative thriller directed by Abhinay Deo. The series revolves around Rita Brown, a police officer struggling with personal demons and a troubled past.

As she investigates a complex murder case, she uncovers shocking secrets that challenge both her professional skills and emotional strength. The series also stars Surya Sharma and Jisshu Sengupta.

Gullak Season 5 (SonyLiv)

The beloved Mishra family is back with another season of Gullak. Known for its relatable storytelling and heartwarming moments, the family drama continues to explore everyday life and relationships.

This season focuses on personal growth, changing family dynamics and new challenges faced by Annu and Aman. Shanti Mishra also finds herself enjoying unexpected internet fame, adding a fresh twist to the story.

Maa Behen (Netflix)

Netflix's latest dark comedy-drama Maa Behen features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan and Dharna in key roles. The story follows a mother and her daughters whose lives take an unexpected turn after a mysterious death occurs inside their house.

As they try to avoid suspicion and keep secrets hidden, a series of hilarious and chaotic situations unfolds, blending comedy with suspense.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (JioHotstar)

After a successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has arrived on streaming. The action-packed sequel sees Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari.

The story follows the spy on another dangerous mission involving international conspiracies, personal revenge and high-risk operations. Fans of action thrillers can expect plenty of intense sequences and unexpected twists.

The Pyramid Scheme (Prime Video)

The Pyramid Scheme tells the story of two ambitious men who get involved in a fast-growing marketing network that promises wealth and success.

As they climb the ranks, they begin to uncover the darker realities hidden beneath the glamorous surface. Featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman, the series combines humour, drama and social commentary.

Made In India: A Titan Story (Amazon MX Player)

For viewers interested in business and entrepreneurship, Made In India: A Titan Story offers an inspiring look at the creation of Titan Watches.

Starring Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, the series traces the journey of industry pioneer Xerxes Desai and the challenges involved in building one of India's most successful watch brands.

Office Romance (Netflix)

Netflix also brings a romantic comedy with Office Romance. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, the film follows two professionals who secretly begin a relationship while working together.

Their efforts to keep the romance hidden soon lead to amusing misunderstandings and workplace complications, making for an entertaining watch.

With a mix of thrillers, dramas, comedies and inspiring stories, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every type of viewer looking to spend the weekend indoors.

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