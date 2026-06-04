Pune IT Company Shuts Down Overnight, 700 Employees Left Jobless

A major controversy has emerged in Pune after an IT company allegedly shut down its operations without warning, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs and pending salaries.

According to reports, Thynk Tech India abruptly closed its Hinjawadi office, creating uncertainty for more than 700 employees, including freshers and interns. Many workers were reportedly unaware of the company's plans and were shocked to discover that operations had been halted.

The sudden closure left several employees struggling with financial concerns as they were allegedly not paid their dues. Following complaints from affected workers, the matter was taken up by the authorities.

Pune Police have arrested Harshal Thakare, the CEO of Noida-based Thynk Tech India OPC Pvt Ltd, in connection with the case. Investigators are looking into allegations related to salary payments, recruitment practices, and financial irregularities.

The incident has once again raised concerns about job security in the technology sector, especially at a time when many companies are facing economic challenges and workforce reductions.

Employees affected by the shutdown have demanded strict action and compensation for their losses. The case has also sparked discussions about stronger regulations to protect workers from sudden company closures and employment-related fraud.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to examine the company's operations and determine the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

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