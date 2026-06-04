Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 4: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices continued to trade at high levels across major Indian cities on June 4, 2026. Strong global demand, economic uncertainty, and investor interest in safe-haven assets have helped keep gold rates elevated in the domestic market.
According to the latest market data, 24-karat gold prices remained above ₹1.56 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Chennai recorded the highest gold rate among major cities, with 24-karat gold priced at ₹1,57,970 per 10 grams. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune reported similar prices of ₹1,56,110 per 10 grams.
Meanwhile, 22-karat gold prices were trading above ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Chennai once again recorded the highest rate at ₹1,44,800 per 10 grams, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune reported rates of ₹1,43,100 per 10 grams.
Gold Prices Today, June 4, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,57,970
- 22K Gold: ₹1,44,800
- 18K Gold: ₹1,21,600
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,260
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,250
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,230
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Bangalore
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,110
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,100
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,080
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,56,160
- 22K Gold: ₹1,43,150
- 18K Gold: ₹1,17,130
Silver Prices Today, June 4, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Mumbai
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Kolkata
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Bengaluru
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Pune
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Ahmedabad
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Jaipur
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Lucknow
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900
Chennai
Silver (1 kg): ₹2,84,900
Hyderabad
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,84,900