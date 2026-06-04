Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 4: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices continued to trade at high levels across major Indian cities on June 4, 2026. Strong global demand, economic uncertainty, and investor interest in safe-haven assets have helped keep gold rates elevated in the domestic market.

According to the latest market data, 24-karat gold prices remained above ₹1.56 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Chennai recorded the highest gold rate among major cities, with 24-karat gold priced at ₹1,57,970 per 10 grams. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune reported similar prices of ₹1,56,110 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold prices were trading above ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams in most cities. Chennai once again recorded the highest rate at ₹1,44,800 per 10 grams, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune reported rates of ₹1,43,100 per 10 grams.

Gold Prices Today, June 4, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,57,970

22K Gold: ₹1,44,800

18K Gold: ₹1,21,600

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,56,260

22K Gold: ₹1,43,250

18K Gold: ₹1,17,230

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Bangalore

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,56,110

22K Gold: ₹1,43,100

18K Gold: ₹1,17,080

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,56,160

22K Gold: ₹1,43,150

18K Gold: ₹1,17,130

Silver Prices Today, June 4, 2026:

Delhi

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Mumbai

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Kolkata

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Bengaluru

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Pune

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Ahmedabad

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Jaipur

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Lucknow

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,79,900

Chennai

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,84,900

Hyderabad