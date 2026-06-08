CM Vijay Rewards Chess Champion Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 Lakh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay honoured Indian chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa after his historic victory at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament. The young chess star recently created history by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious event.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Vijay invited Praggnanandhaa to the Secretariat in Chennai and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh. The Chief Minister also handed over a special memento as a mark of appreciation for bringing pride to Tamil Nadu and India on the global stage.

During the meeting, Vijay and Praggnanandhaa shared a friendly game of chess, which quickly became a talking point on social media. Photos and videos from the event went viral, with fans praising the government's recognition of the young champion's achievement.

Praggnanandhaa's triumph at the Norway Chess tournament has been widely celebrated across the country. His victory over some of the world's top players has further strengthened India's reputation in international chess.

Vijay congratulated the grandmaster for his dedication and success, describing the achievement as a proud moment for Tamil Nadu. The gesture was welcomed by sports lovers, who appreciated the recognition given to one of India's brightest chess talents.