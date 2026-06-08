Will Peddi Overcome Its North America Box Office Challenge?

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has emerged as a major success in India, collecting impressive numbers at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has received a positive response from audiences and has performed strongly in Telugu states.

However, the situation is different in the North American market. Despite a good opening, the film's collections in the United States and Canada have slowed down in recent days. Trade analysts believe that reaching the break-even mark in the region may be difficult unless the movie shows a strong hold during the weekdays.

The film was released on a large scale in North America, and distributors invested heavily to acquire its distribution rights. Because of the high investment, Peddi needs to earn significantly more revenue to recover its costs in the overseas market.

While the movie continues to attract audiences in India, overseas collections have not matched expectations. Competition from other releases, high ticket prices, and a drop in occupancy after the opening weekend are being seen as some of the reasons for the slowdown.

Industry observers are now closely monitoring the film's performance over the next few days. A strong run during weekdays and the coming weekend could improve its prospects. However, as of now, the break-even target in North America appears to be a challenging task.

Despite these overseas concerns, Peddi remains one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year and continues to enjoy strong support from fans across India.