Goa Boat Accident Today: 23 Dead, 64 Missing

A devastating maritime accident has shaken Goa after a tourist launch reportedly carrying passengers beyond its approved capacity capsized and sank in local waters. Authorities have confirmed the deaths of 23 people, while rescue teams continue searching for 64 others who remain missing.

The incident occurred during a routine tourist trip when the vessel allegedly became unstable due to overcrowding. Preliminary investigations suggest that the number of passengers on board exceeded the launch's permitted limit, leading to the tragic accident.

Witnesses reported scenes of panic as the boat began to lose balance before overturning. Many passengers were thrown into the water, while others became trapped as the vessel quickly sank.

Emergency response teams, including the Coast Guard, Navy, and disaster management personnel, were immediately deployed to the accident site. Rescue operations have been underway around the clock, with divers, patrol boats, and helicopters assisting in the search for survivors.

Officials stated that several passengers were rescued from the water, but concerns remain high for those who are still unaccounted for. Authorities fear that the death toll could increase as search efforts continue.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Goa, one of India's most popular tourist destinations. Families of the victims and missing passengers are anxiously awaiting updates as rescue teams work tirelessly at the scene.

The state government has assured full support to affected families and announced a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the disaster. Authorities are expected to examine safety protocols, passenger records, and compliance with maritime regulations.

As rescue operations continue, questions are being raised about passenger safety standards and enforcement measures on tourist vessels operating in the region. The findings of the investigation are expected to play a crucial role in preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Heartbreaking boat tragedy in Goa today. 23 bodies recovered, 40 rescued, and 64 still missing. Overloading due to greed and negligence led to this disaster. Deepest condolences to the families. May the departed souls rest in peace. 🙏🥀 #Goa #BoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/FeAVbZInu3 — Mubba_m2 (@MubbaM2) June 5, 2026

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