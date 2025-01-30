Vijay Deverakonda on Coldplay Chris Martin's Telangana Native Comment

British band Coldplay recently wrapped up their India tour with a final concert in Ahmedabad over the weekend. During the performance, lead singer Chris Martin made a lighthearted remark about the band’s Indian connection, which quickly caught the attention of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

Chris Martin’s Telangana Remark

As the band concluded their India tour, Chris Martin joked that Coldplay was, in fact, an Indian band with all four members hailing from different parts of the country. A video clip from the concert, now going viral, shows Martin humorously claiming Telangana as his home state.

“Everyone knows that I am from Telangana,” Martin quipped during the concert. Expressing gratitude towards his bandmates, he said, “We have been brothers for 29 years, and it’s the most amazing thing to be part of. What most people don’t know is that all four of us were born in India, so we’re already an Indian band.”

Pointing to bassist Guy Berryman, Martin continued, “He looks like he is from Scotland, but he is not. He is from Tamil Nadu.” He then introduced drummer Will Champion as “100 per cent Gujarati, from Ahmedabad,” calling him the leader of the band and praising his talent and dedication.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Response

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was quick to react to Martin’s playful remark. Sharing the video clip on his Instagram stories, the actor ‘welcomed’ the Coldplay frontman to Telangana.

He wrote, “Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! Someone needs to make a ‘Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay’ mashup.”

For the unversed, Podusthunna Poddumeeda is a popular song from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, based on the Telangana statehood movement. The song, composed by the late Chakri, was written and sung by revolutionary poet and activist Gaddar (Gummadi Vittal Rao), who was a significant voice in the fight for Telangana’s statehood.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star and also made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. He is set to feature in upcoming films directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Rahul Sankrityan, and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Chris Martin’s humorous remark has not only delighted Telugu fans but also sparked excitement among Coldplay enthusiasts in India. As the band bids adieu to the country, Martin’s Telangana connection is sure to be a memorable moment from their India tour.