Vijay Deverakonda, Rana, Prakash Raj, and Other Celebrities Booked in Betting Apps Case

Hyderabad police have intensified their action against social media influencers and TV actors involved in promoting betting apps. Following a complaint filed by a person named Vinay on March 17 at the Panjagutta police station, authorities have launched an investigation into individuals allegedly enticing the public into betting through online promotions.

As part of this crackdown, cases have been registered against several prominent Tollywood actors at the Miyapur police station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Notable names include Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, and Nidhhi Agerwal.

The investigation also extends to actor Prakash Raj, actresses Pranitha Subhash and Ananya Nagalla, as well as several television personalities. Among them are Siri Hanmanth, Sreemukhi, Vamsi Soundarya Rajan, Vasanth Krishna, Shobha Shetty, Amrutha Chowdhury, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padmavati, and Imran Khan, bringing the total number of accused individuals to 25.

In connection with the case, actress Vishnupriya has already appeared before the Panjagutta police station, accompanied by her lawyer. The police are currently questioning her as part of their ongoing probe.