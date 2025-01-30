Hyderabad's Unique Culinary Event on Feb 3: 10 International Chefs Participate In It

Hyderabad will host the "United World Young Chefs (UWYC) Experience" on February 3, 2025. In this unique event, 50 young chefs from around the world will showcase traditional dishes from their countries. Ten chefs will participate in Hyderabad, offering a chance for food lovers to explore different global cuisines.

The event is organized by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London. Chefs from countries like Albania, Australia, Greece, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Uganda, the Philippines, and India will be part of the experience, presenting the best of their national food.

Additionally, the event will honor some of Hyderabad's most renowned chefs for their contributions to the culinary and hospitality industries. It is a celebration of food, culture, and the talent of chefs from across the globe, making it an exciting experience for both participants and food enthusiasts. The event promises to be a feast of flavors, celebrating the diverse culinary traditions from around the world.