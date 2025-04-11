Haj 2025: Flights from Hyderabad to Begin April 29, Final Flight on May 29

Hyderabad, April 11: The Haj pilgrimage season for 2025 is all set to take off from Hyderabad, with the first flight scheduled for April 29. According to the interim schedule shared by Saudi Airlines with the Telangana State Haj Committee, flights will continue until May 29.

In a recent meeting, Saudi Airlines officials presented the flight plan to the Telangana Haj Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha. Officials including Ms. Asha Rani, Syed Hidayat Hassan Sajidi, and Saif Sheikh were also present, providing a detailed briefing on the arrangements and facilities being extended to pilgrims for both departure and return.

Direct Flights to Madinah Until May 13

As per the schedule, the first seven flights will take pilgrims directly to the holy city of Madinah. These flights will operate between April 29 and May 13. Starting from May 16, the remaining flights will land in Jeddah instead. The final outbound flight from Hyderabad is slated for May 29.

Maulana Khusro Pasha requested Saudi Airlines to ensure seamless arrangements throughout the travel period. He further mentioned that Telangana Chief Minister has assured full support, instructing concerned departments to provide all essential amenities at the airport and to finish preparations in a timely manner. He urged all departments involved to work in coordination and deliver quality services to the pilgrims.

April 19: Final Deadline for Haj Payment

In the meantime, the Haj Committee of India has asked all selected pilgrims to pay the final installment of Haj expenses by April 19.

This year, around 7,500 pilgrims from Telangana are expected to undertake the holy journey. However, at the last moment, 2,118 pilgrims have withdrawn their applications.