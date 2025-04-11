PM Modi arrives in MP, to participate in cultural programmes at Anandpur Dham

Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and will participate in various cultural programmes in Anandpur Dham of Ashoknagar district.

During his visit, he will explore key sites associated with the Paramhans Advaita sect, participate in a "satsang programme", and meet prominent leaders, including the state Governor, Mangu Bhai Patel, and the Chief Minister.

He will also offer prayers at Anand Sarovar and partake prasad at the langar.

Shri Anandpur Dham is a prominent religious centre in the region, featuring satsang halls, a 125-bed charitable hospital, and a modern gaushala (cowshed) housing over 500 cows. The centre also operates primary and secondary schools, serving thousands of students.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes travel by helicopter and plane, with a stopover at Gwalior before returning to Delhi in the evening.

As per the schedule, Prime Minister Modi will first visit three major temples of the Paramhans Advaita sect. Following this, he will offer flowers at Anand Sarovar, visit Moti Hall to meet the current guru of the sect, and deliver a speech at the satsang programme.

The administration has completed all necessary preparations for the visit.

Shri Anandpur Dham, located in Isagarh, Ashoknagar, spans 315 hectares and was established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. It includes a modern gaushala with over 500 cows, engages in agricultural activities within the Anandpur Trust campus, and operates a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village.

The trust also runs schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur, along with numerous satsang centers across the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in various programmes in Varanasi. He laid the foundation stone for a road bridge connecting the Varanasi Ring Road to Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings, and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 near Varanasi International Airport, collectively valued at over Rs 980 crore, said an official statement.

