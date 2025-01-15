Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Bhagyam Character Rejected by Three Actresses, Says Aishwarya Rajesh

During a recent promotional event for Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Aishwarya Rajesh shared some interesting insights about her role in the film. She revealed that the character she played, Bhagyam, had been rejected by three top actresses before she took it on. The reason? Bhagyam is a mother of three children, a role that some might have found challenging or unusual.

However, Aishwarya’s decision to accept the role turned out to be a brilliant move. Her performance has been widely praised by both audiences and critics, with many highlighting her ability to bring depth and emotion to the character. Bhagyam has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, showcasing Aishwarya’s talent and her knack for picking unique scripts.

Beyond her performance, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been a huge hit at the box office. The film made an impressive ₹45 crore on its opening day, marking the best opening in Victory Venkatesh’s career. With the movie's continued success, it's expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has proven to be a festive blockbuster, with a compelling story and strong performances driving its success. Aishwarya Rajesh’s portrayal of Bhagyam is a major highlight, earning her even more recognition for her versatility as an actress.

