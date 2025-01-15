Sankranthiki Vasthunam Day 1 Box Office: Rs 45 Crore Worldwide Gross Marks Career-Best for Venkatesh

The much-awaited film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has hit the big screens and is already making waves at the box office. The film, which opened to an overwhelming response, has emerged as a massive hit, garnering impressive numbers from its first day of release.

Day One Box Office Collections

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam recorded a stunning ₹45 crore gross collection on its opening day in world wide. This exceptional performance marks one of the best openings in Venkatesh’s career, with a significant contribution coming from Hyderabad, where family audiences flocked to cinemas to enjoy the festive entertainer.

Anil Ravipudi’s Directorial Brilliance

With this film, Anil Ravipudi continues to showcase his knack for crafting mass entertainers. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam marks his eighth blockbuster, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top directors in Telugu cinema. His ability to blend humor, drama, and action has resonated with audiences, making the film a must-watch.

Positive Reception Across the Board

Featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. While some reviewers found the film’s approach over-the-top, the general public has given it a resounding thumbs-up, leading to packed theaters and soaring collections.

Venkatesh’s Stellar Performance

Venkatesh’s performance has been widely praised, with his comedic timing and charismatic portrayal drawing applause. His role in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is being celebrated as one of his most entertaining, reaffirming his ability to captivate audiences across demographics.

Music that Strikes a Chord

The film’s music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has been another major highlight. The soundtrack, which was a hit even before the film’s release, has played a crucial role in drawing audiences to the theaters, adding to the overall appeal of the movie.

Looking Ahead

With the Sankranthi festival providing a boost in occupancy, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is expected to maintain its strong performance at the box office. Made on a modest budget by producer Dil Raju, the film needs ₹54 crore to break even. Given the current momentum, it is well on its way to crossing the ₹100-crore mark, a significant achievement for the team.

As Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues its successful run, it will face competition from Daaku Maharaaj, but the film’s strong start and positive word-of-mouth suggest a bright future. Fans and industry watchers alike will be keenly observing how this festive release shapes up in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting box office battle.

