2025 Sankranti Box Office Winner: Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj, or Sankranthiki Vastunnam – Who Takes the Lead? 

As the festive season unfolds, three major films hit the theaters for Sankranthi, each with varying performances at the box office. Here's a breakdown of their current standings:

Game Changer:

Despite the hype, Game Changer has faced significant backlash from audiences, with many labeling it a flop. The negative word-of-mouth has translated into disappointing collections. Even on the festival's main day, which usually sees a surge in theater activity, Game Changer struggled to fill seats across the Telugu states. The scenario is equally grim in international markets like the USA and Canada, where theaters also reported low attendance.

Daaku Maharaj:

Daaku Maharaj is faring decently in B and C centers, appealing to a segment of the audience, but its performance in A centers has been lukewarm. Among Balayya's recent releases, it stands out as a solid performer, buoyed by a neutral to positive reception. With the festival buzz settling, there's hope that the film's collections will improve as the weekend progresses.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam:

Emerging as the front-runner, Sankranthiki Vastunnam has recorded impressive numbers since its release, with 90% occupancy in many areas and housefuls in select centers. The film is currently celebrated as a Sankranthi hit, with strong collections on Makar Sankranthi and Kanuma days. Trade analysts are optimistic, citing the film's reasonable budget and high return on investment as factors that could ensure sustained success and definitive profits.

The Verdict

While it's too early to declare the official Sankranthi winner, Sankranthiki Vastunnam appears to be leading the race. As the festival weekend continues, all eyes are on the box office to see how these films will perform in the coming days.