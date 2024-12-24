Pushpa 2 Stampede: Dil Raju Visits Injured Sriteja, Promises Job for Revathi’s Husband

A tragic stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2, leaving several injured. On Tuesday, producer and Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) Dil Raju visited the injured Sri Teja, expressing his wishes for a swift recovery. He confirmed that Sri Teja's health is stable and described the incident as deeply unfortunate. Dil Raju assured Revathi's family of his full support and committed to securing a permanent job for her husband, Bhaskar, in the film industry.

Dil Raju also stated that upon his return from the United States, he would meet with the Chief Minister to discuss how best to assist Bhaskar’s family. He added that key figures in the film industry would meet the Chief Minister within two days to address current developments in the sector. Dil Raju also expressed his intention to meet Allu Arjun, emphasizing his role as a bridge between the film industry and the government.

The stampede, which occurred on December 4 during the Pushpa 2 premiere, tragically claimed the life of Revathi, while her son has been receiving treatment in the hospital for the last 15 days. Following the incident, the police have filed cases against the theatre staff, as well as Allu Arjun and his team, regarding the events that transpired.

Also read: Pushpa 2: First Film to Collect 700 Crores in Hindi Box Office