Director Sejal Shah explains why Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the perfect fit for ‘Costao’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Director Sejal Shah showered praise on actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, revealing why he was the perfect choice to play the lead in her upcoming film “Costao.”

Known for his versatility and intensity, Nawazuddin steps into the role of a Goa Customs officer—a character Sejal believes only he could bring to life with the right depth and authenticity. Talking about casting Nawazuddin in ‘Costao,’ Sejal shared, “Many have noted a striking physical and personal resemblance between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the character Costao, but this was not why I chose him for the role.”

“From the moment we began developing this film, I knew Nawaz was the only actor to bring Costao to life. Costao is not a conventional hero, his complexity and emotional depth demand an actor capable of navigating profound character transformations. Nawaz’s exceptional talent is undeniable, but it’s his ability to infuse every scene with raw intensity, nuanced finesse, and authentic sophistication that sets him apart. He doesn’t merely play the character, he becomes Costao, avoiding any hint of caricature. I waited years to make this film because only Nawaz could deliver the performance this role required,” she added.

Earlier, in a statement, Nawazuddin had said that ‘Costao’ is not just the story of a customs officer battling a ruthless smuggling empire — it’s about the price one pays for standing up against an entire system rooted in corruption and betrayal.

“There is a dialogue in the film where the character says ‘Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki Officer honest ho aur brave ho… lekin Ghar mein Nahi’; it’s so true. Costao’s courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects this perfectly. His battle is not only against criminals but against a system that tries to break him at every turn. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the explosive twists, raw emotion, and relentless intensity that Costao brings. It’s a story that will keep you at the edge, questioning what’s right, what’s wrong, and what one man is willing to sacrifice for justice,” the 'Haddi' actor mentioned.

'Costao' also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. The film, set in the turbulent 1990s Goa, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui.

'Costao' will premiere on May 1 on ZEE5.

