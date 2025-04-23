Watch: JD Vance & family take a tour of the Taj Mahal in Agra

On day two of his trip to India, US Vice-President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children visited the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to the Vance family at the Agra airport on Wednesday (April 23).

The city was decked up and security was strengthened for the high-profile visit. Dressed in Indian traditional clothes, the US Vice-President’s children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – were seen having a gala time at the Taj Mahal.

JD Vance is on a three-day trip to India with his family. It is worth noting that Second Lady Usha Vance has her roots in India’s Southern State of Andhra Pradesh. The visit is significant as it comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. It may be pointed out that India is set to commence negotiations with the US to finalize a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The Vance family landed in Delhi on Monday. As the first order of business, JD Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two world leaders discussed ways to bolster cooperation in energy, defence and strategic technologies between India and the US.

On Tuesday, they visited the Amer Fort in Jaipur. The US Vice-President also gave a talk at RIC in Jaipur, where he praised Prime Minister Modi as a “serious leader who has thought deeply about India’s future prosperity and security, not just for the rest of his time in office, but over the next century”.

JD Vance and his family will return to Jaipur on Wednesday evening and fly back to the US on Thursday morning (April 24).