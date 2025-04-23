IPL 2025: Playing against senior players is great preparation for international games, says Varma

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) left-handed batter Tilak Varma believes that playing against top international cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) makes for excellent preparation when facing them in international cricket matches.

"I joined Mumbai Indians in 2022, so this is my fourth season. I’ve had the opportunity to play with several senior and domestic players. That boosts your confidence. Since you face a lot of international-level players in the IPL, it really helps when you eventually play at the international stage,” said Varma on JioStar.

MI will be facing SRH in Hyderabad, Varma’s hometown, and he expressed excitement about playing at his home ground on Wednesday evening. “Last year, when I played in Hyderabad for Mumbai Indians, I was just walking out of the stadium for the warm-up, and the crowd started shouting my name.”

"I didn’t expect that. At first, I thought Rohit Bhai was walking behind me! It was such a special feeling. I’m excited to feel that energy from my home crowd again this year," he added.

Quizzed on MI not winning IPL for a long time, Varma said, "I always tell Rohit Bhai and Surya Bhai that I haven’t had that winning feeling yet. I joined in 2022, but we haven’t won the trophy since then.

"Personally, the last three seasons have gone well for me, but the team hasn’t had the results we wanted. This year, we are confident and ready to give it our all—heart and soul," he added.

Varma then talked about his equation with MI skipper Hardik Pandya and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who are also his India team-mates. "I have a very good relationship with Hardik bhai. I made my T20 debut and received my cap from him.

"That was a very special experience. We played together last year as well. He always backs players and communicates openly if something goes wrong. Our relationship is very good, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to do well this year.

"We have a very good relationship both on and off the field. Surya bhai creates such a positive environment—be it in Indian team or in Mumbai Indians team—and that reflects on the field.

"We have a great understanding while running between wickets; sometimes, we don’t even need to give a call to each other while running between wickets. That kind of off-field chemistry really helps on the field too," he elaborated.

He signed off by saying what he learns from ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. "He is extremely calm under pressure, always relaxed. No matter the situation, you don’t see it on his face. Even when he bowled the 19th over in the World Cup final, it felt like he was just bowling in the nets. I admire that and try to learn from it."

