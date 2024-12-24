Christian leaders hail PM Modi's participation in X-mas festivity, call it 'moment of great honour'

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Christmas celebrations organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in the national capital, marking the first occasion when a Prime Minister attended the event at the Catholic Church.

Many religious leaders from the Christian community welcomed Prime Minister Modi's participation and said that it was a "moment of great honour" for them.

Father Nirdosh Ekka, a member of the Society of Jesus, in an interaction with IANS, thanked the Prime Minister for the special gesture and said that they are eager to join the country's march toward the developed nation.

"PM Modi came amongst us, we thank him very much for this. He shared our joy and happiness. He treated us well. All citizens of the country should be treated equally and get justice. This is also the message of Jesus Christ," he said.

Father Nirdosh, also the secretary of Tribal affairs at the Catholics Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) said, "Prime Minister is taking the country on the path of progress, in which we will also contribute. But, sometimes we are prevented by some people from making such contributions. Our community contributes the most in terms of education. We are only two percent but our educational institutions are the best. We spread the love of Jesus Christ among people. Jesus' teaching also says that everyone should live a life of happiness."

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), established in India in 1944, works closely with all the Catholics across India.

Father Sushil Modi said that PM Modi's call for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' is a powerful message that resonates with everyone.

"The message, the Prime Minister gave us, is important for the entire world. He is dedicated to the development of every community and aims to contribute to the development of every section of society. The information he gave about the work he is doing in the field of education and health was inspiring for all of us," Father Sushil Modi said.

"He also assured that communities like us will get the support and cooperation of the government so that we can implement our plans in an even better way," he added.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi addressed many international issues and elaborated on the government's efforts to bring the stranded citizens back home.

Father Joseph Chinnayyan said: "We are confident that the Prime Minister will ensure justice and security for the entire country, irrespective of religion, caste or community. He assured us that all people would get equal protection and love."

PM Modi also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent Church leaders.

Last week, PM Modi attended a Christmas celebration at Union Minister George Kurian's residence in Delhi, where he interacted with the members of the minority community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.