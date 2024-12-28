Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 23: Allu Arjun's Film Holds Strong Amidst New Releases

As Pushpa 2: The Rule approaches its fourth week in theaters, it remains a dominant force at the box office, earning a solid Rs 5.26 crore on its fourth Friday, as of 6:45 pm. This marks a strong hold for the Allu Arjun-starrer, especially with minimal competition from new releases like Baby John and Viduthalai 2, which have failed to make an impact.

The Sukumar-directed film has now crossed Rs 1125 crore in domestic earnings, with its consistent performance a testament to its widespread popularity. Despite nearing a month since its release, Pushpa 2 continues to maintain a strong presence, with its Telugu version seeing an occupancy rate of 19.86%, while the Hindi version has secured 12.42%. The film is also being screened in Tamil and Malayalam, contributing further to its impressive box office performance.

Meanwhile, Baby John, the new release starring Varun Dhawan, saw a significant drop in collections. After a promising opening day with Rs 11.25 crore, the film’s earnings fell by 57% on its second day, bringing in just Rs 4.75 crore. The downward trend continued, with Friday's earnings barely touching Rs 1.42 crore. Despite the hype surrounding Salman Khan’s cameo, the film's box office performance has been underwhelming.

With limited competition in its fourth week and audiences continuing to flock to theaters for Pushpa 2, the film shows no signs of slowing down, making it one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Also read: Game Changer US Premiere Tickets Break Records: Over 10K Sold Already