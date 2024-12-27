Game Changer US Premiere Tickets Break Records: Over 10K Sold Already

The much-awaited Game Changer is finally picking up momentum as its release date, January 10, draws near. Advance bookings for the film in the U.S. are now open, and the response has been extraordinary. Reports reveal that over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the premieres alone, and with two weeks left before the release, this figure is expected to climb further. Industry experts are optimistic that the film will set new records in U.S. pre-sales.

The pre-release celebrations for Game Changer in the U.S. saw an enthusiastic turnout, and the demand for premiere tickets reflects the growing excitement. Anticipation is expected to soar further with the release of the film’s official trailer, which the team is preparing to unveil soon. Director Shankar is meticulously refining the trailer, which is rumored to debut on December 30. While details about the venue and guest lineup are still under wraps, fans can look forward to an official update soon.

This high-stakes political action drama is being directed by Shankar, who is known for his grand cinematic vision. Featuring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani and Anjali, the film has been produced by top Tollywood producer Dil Raju on a lavish budget. Music maestro Thaman has composed the soundtrack, adding to the film’s allure. Game Changer promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: ₹1719 Crore Gross in Just 22 Days, Set to Break Baahubali 2 Records