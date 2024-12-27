Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: ₹1719 Crore Gross in Just 22 Days, Set to Break Baahubali 2 Records

Allu Arjun's latest blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Released on December 5, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise continues to captivate audiences globally, shattering records with its phenomenal box office performance. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing, the film has become a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the power of storytelling and star appeal.

In just 22 days, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to gross ₹1,719 crore globally, surpassing several longstanding records. Within its first 15 days, the film earned ₹632.5 crore worldwide, outpacing the lifetime collections of Stree 2. Its extraordinary performance in Mumbai, with ₹200 crore in net earnings, also set a new benchmark, making it the highest-grossing film in the city.

A Record-Breaking Streak

Pushpa 2 has already claimed the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and is on track to surpass the historic collections of Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Dangal, which grossed ₹2,000 crore, and Baahubali 2, with ₹1,800 crore, have long held the top spots in Indian cinema. With Pushpa 2 reaching ₹1,719 crore in just 22 days, the film is poised to overtake both these milestones within days.

Milestones Achieved by Pushpa 2

Fastest Film to Gross ₹1,700 Crore in Indian Cinema – Achieved in just 21 days.

Fastest Film to Gross ₹1,500 Crore in Indian Cinema – Achieved in 14 days.

Highest Hindi Nett Collection in Indian Cinema – ₹632.5 crore in 15 days.

Highest Nett Collection from Mumbai – ₹200 crore, setting a record for any film.

Highest-Grossing Indian Film of 2024 – A monumental achievement.

Back-to-Back Blockbusters for Allu Arjun – With Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024, Allu Arjun cements his place as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

A New Era in Indian Cinema

Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj has struck a chord with audiences across the globe, solidifying his reputation as a pan-India superstar. Sukumar’s vision, coupled with the film’s gripping narrative and spectacular performances, has ensured that Pushpa 2 will be remembered as a milestone in cinematic history.

As the movie continues its triumphant run, it is evident that Pushpa 2 is not just a film—it is a phenomenon that has redefined success in Indian cinema.

