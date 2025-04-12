Alipov lauds Russia's vital role in Indian space programme

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Saturday highlighted the leadership of the USSR and Russia in space exploration on the occasion of the Cosmonautics Day, citing the significant role it played in the development of the Indian space programme.

Alipov took part in the opening of a memorial plaque at the Russian House in New Delhi dedicated to the founders of the Russian cosmonautics — theoretical scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, rocket engineer and spacecraft designer Sergei Korolev and first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

In his address, Alipov underscored that the achievements of Soviet and Russian scientists and cosmonauts not only ensured the leadership of the USSR and Russia in space exploration but also played a significant role in the development of the Indian space programme. The Ambassador specifically mentioned the flight of the first Indian cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, aboard the Soviet spacecraft in 1984, as well as noted the scale of joint projects of the two countries in space research.

Among other speakers at the event were Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in India Elena Remizova, cosmonaut, Hero of the Russian Federation Denis Matveev, and Rajeev Kumar Jaiswal, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Space, Indian Space Research Organisation.

The programme also included a screening of the Russian feature film Challenge — the first movie in history shot in space, as well as an interactive session between guests and Matveev, who told the audience about the work of ISS expedition participants in zero-gravity conditions and the importance of international cooperation in space exploration.

April 12 is the International Day of Human Space Flight, established by a resolution of the United Nations.

On this day in 1961, the Vostok spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with cosmonaut Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin on board – the first person to conquer outer space and open a new page in the space era of mankind.

In 2025, Russia celebrates the anniversaries of two major events in the history of space exploration. 60 years ago, on March 18, 1965, cosmonaut Alexei Arkhipovich Leonov became the first person on earth to walk in outer space.

On June 2, Russia, Kazakhstan and the entire world will celebrate 70 years since the founding of the main space harbour - the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a grandiose achievement of the Soviet Union, which to this day is a symbol of not only science and technological power, but also friendship and cooperation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.