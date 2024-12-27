Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Surpasses Rs 1,000 Crore Gross

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has shattered box office records, crossing Rs 1,700 crore in global earnings within just 21 days of its release. The film, which debuted in theaters on December 5, is performing exceptionally well across multiple languages, continuing to dominate the box office.

The film's Hindi market earnings have been particularly remarkable, with reports indicating a gross of Rs 1,000 crore. This significant milestone highlights the film's widespread appeal and solidifies its place as a massive success, even as it enters its fourth week in theaters.

On December 26, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa 2, announced that the film has become the fastest Indian film to earn Rs 1,705 crore worldwide.

The sequel to Pushpa centers on Pushparaj, played by Allu Arjun, as he asserts his control over the red sandalwood syndicate, facing multiple adversaries in the process. His journey to becoming the ultimate ruler of the trade takes center stage.

In addition to Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

