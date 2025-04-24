Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler among stars unvieled for Neeraj Chopra Classis 2025

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Top-time World Champion Anderson Peters and 2016 Olympics gold medallist Thomas Rohler are among the top stars that will be participating in next month's Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 one-day javelin throw meet in Bengaluru.

The full of international participants for the Gold Label event scheduled for May 24 has been revealed.

The event is being jointly organised by India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sport in association with the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics. It will be held at the Sri Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

This year’s edition is the biggest one-day athletics event for a single discipline held in India and will see some of the most decorated names in the global javelin throw converge in India.

The list includes:

Anderson Peters (Grenada): Two-time World Champion (2019, 2022) and reigning Pan American Games gold medallist, known for his explosive throws beyond 90m, a personal best of 93.07m

Thomas Rohler (Germany): 2016 Olympic Champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats, with a personal best of 93.90m

Julius Yego (Kenya): Yego is a World Champion (2015) and Olympic silver medallist (2016), trailblazing javelin's rise in Africa. His personal best: 92.72m

Curtis Thompson (USA): Top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023), and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m

Genki Dean (Japan): Asian Games 2023 bronze medallist, Dean brings strong credentials from the Asian circuit, a top-10 world ranking, and a personal best of 84.28m

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships. His personal best: 85.91m

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage enters the field with a personal best: 85.45m

The Indian contingent — featuring some of the country’s best javelin talents — will be announced soon, the organisers informed on Thursday.

