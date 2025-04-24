14 years of ‘Jiyein Kyun’: Papon shares how the song defied trends in Bollywood

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Playback singer Papon is celebrating 14 years of his iconic track ‘Jiyein Kyun’ from ‘Dum Maaro Dum’. The singer also revealed how the song was distinct compared to the Hindi film music which was prevalent back in the day.

The emotional power of the track continues to echo in the hearts of fans. The song marked a turning point not just in Papon’s career, but also in the soundscape of Bollywood music.

Composed by Pritam and penned by Jaideep Sahni, ‘Jiyein Kyun’ stood out with its haunting melody and deep, introspective lyrics. But it was Papon’s distinctively low-pitched, soul-touching voice that gave the song its timeless quality.

Reflecting on the song's impact, Papon told IANS, “‘Jiyein Kyun’ was my first big break in Bollywood. Technically, the first song I sang in Bollywood was Sajana from Let's Enjoy, but JiyeiN Kyun changed everything for me”.

Interestingly, Papon wasn’t actively pursuing playback singing in Bollywood, as he shared, “I had no plans from my childhood for Bollywood,” he says. “I was performing in Bombay when Rohan Sippy met me and asked if I’d like to sing for a film. Later, Pritam Da called me and appreciated my independent Assamese album Jonaki Raati before offering me this song”.

What made Jiyein Kyun even more unique was how it defied the vocal trends of that era.

The singer further mentioned, “Back then, everyone was singing high. I was the only newcomer who sang that low,” says Papon. “I actually recorded it seven semitones lower than originally composed, and that distinct depth became both a unique strength and, initially, a challenge. It was difficult to place a voice like mine against the typical Bollywood hero”.

Despite initial uncertainties, ‘Jiyein Kyun’ became an anthem for heartbreak and introspection, and Papon carved a space for himself in the industry with his signature style.

“Even today, in almost every concert I perform, fans request ‘Jiyein Kyun’. It’s one of my absolute favorites to sing live. I sincerely thank Pritam Da and Rohan Sippy for trusting my voice”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.