Prabhas thanks fans, says he is a zero without them

Rebel Star Prabhas is on cloud nine as he delivered back-to-back hits in the form of Salaar last year and Kalki 2898 AD recently. The latter has smashed various records at the box office. So far, Kalki 2898 AD has collected more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Prabhas shared a video expressing gratitude towards his fans and the audience. He thanked everyone for encouraging the film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas also shared a few insights about the film. "Without you, I am zero," the Baahubali actor is heard saying in the video. "We got the most gutsy producer. The way they spent, we all got worried," the Radhe Shyam actor said.

He added that producer Aswini Dutt always exuded confidence in the potential of Kalki to become a major hit.