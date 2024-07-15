Luis de la Fuente calls Spain ‘best in the world’ after record fourth Euro title

Berlin, July 15 (IANS) Luis de la Fuente’s men have successfully completed their trial by fire and attained European glory for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium.

Following the 2-1 victory, the Spanish head coach was ecstatic with his sides’ performance and declared La Roja as the ‘best in the world.’

"I couldn't be happier. To see the fans, to see the players. A real team, European champions. I said I was proud, and today I am even prouder. It confirms what we are. For me, they are the best in the world, and today I confirm that definition," said Luis de la Fuente to reporters in the pre-match press conference.

The winners have by far been the best team in the tournament. Their path to the Euro trophy was filled with many challenges but they managed to conquer the likes of Italy, Croatia, Germany, France and England to reach their desired goal.

De la Fuente also became the first coach to win the Under-19 Euros, Under-21 Euros, Nations League and European Championship and he will surely be hoping to add another feather to his cap at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"They are tireless, they will keep improving and trying to win. They all need to feel proud, I hope everyone feels exactly as proud about this generation of players who can make history and have a long future ahead of them," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.