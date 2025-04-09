IPL 2025: Rajasthan govt to set up ORS and water counters at SMS Stadium to combat heatwave

Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) In light of the rising temperatures and ongoing heatwave in Rajasthan, special arrangements are being made at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium in Jaipur ahead of the first IPL 2025 match, scheduled for April 13.

To ensure the well-being of spectators and players, ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) counters and drinking water cans will be set up throughout the stadium.

Neeraj K. Pawan, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports Department, told IANS, “Due to soaring mercury and as the upcoming match is a day game, we have requested the administration to establish ORS counters across the stadium to keep both viewers and players hydrated.”

He added that water will also be provided free of cost at various locations inside the venue.

Pawan said that additionally, a dedicated medical team will be stationed on-site to provide instant medical aid to both spectators and players, ensuring quick response in case of any heat-related emergencies.

Highlighting the state’s efforts toward sustainability, Pawan added: “We have signed an MoU with Bisleri, under which the company will be responsible for collecting all used plastic bottles and caps from the stadium. In return, they will provide eco-friendly benches as part of our green initiative.”

He said that in alignment with the Chief Minister’s ‘Hariyalo Rajasthan’ campaign and Prime Minister’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, spectators will be encouraged to plant one sapling each during the Sawan month.

Pawan added that the saplings will be planted on the ground based on the number of runs scored during the match.

He said that in this unique initiative, the number of runs scored in the five IPL matches to be held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will determine the number of trees planted.

“Given that both teams typically score around 400 runs per match, the government aims to plant 1,500 to 2,000 trees in and around the stadium,” said Pawan.

He added that under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, all players participating in the Jaipur matches will plant a tree.

Previously, Rajasthan Royals players such as Rahul Dravid, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel had planted trees in the stadium. This initiative will now extend to players from the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

“This will be a Green IPL, and we’re committed to setting a benchmark in sustainable sports event management. SMS Stadium will turn into a model for eco-conscious sporting events,” Pawan emphasised.

The first IPL 2025 match in Jaipur will feature a high-energy clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The RR squad is expected to arrive in Jaipur on April 10, followed by RCB on April 11, according to Rajasthan Royals officials.

