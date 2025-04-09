Nine school girls collapse after lightning hits Jharkhand’s Koderma School, probe ordered

Koderma, April 9 (IANS) At least nine schoolgirls fainted after lightning struck St. Maurya School in Markacho in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident triggered panic among the students and teachers on the school campus, prompting immediate medical attention and an administrative inquiry.

The girls, who were playing in the school premises during a light afternoon drizzle, fell unconscious following a loud lightning strike within the campus.

They were rushed to the community health centre at the Markacho block headquarters, where doctors gave them first aid and said all nine are out of danger.

Eyewitnesses said the sound of the strike caused chaos, with other students screaming in fear.

Teachers and area residents quickly responded, and the injured girls were taken to the hospital in a school van.

Following the incident, the district administration ordered an investigation and assured the local community that the school's safety infrastructure would be reviewed.

St. Maurya School, located in Lalkipani village under Paplo Panchayat, has been temporarily closed.

Preliminary findings revealed that the school lacked a lightning conductor, which is mandated for educational institutions as a safety measure.

Officials also found that the school’s infrastructure did not meet the required standards.

Jharkhand is among the six states identified by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as highly vulnerable to lightning strikes.

In 2008, after a similar tragedy at a Ranchi school, the state government had ordered the installation of lightning conductors in all government schools -- a directive that has hardly been implemented.

While rules also mandate lightning protection for private schools, enforcement has been lax.

Lightning is classified as a specific disaster in Jharkhand. In 2019, the Disaster Management Department introduced an SMS alert system, but its effectiveness is limited due to poor mobile network coverage and many users not enabling location services on their phones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.