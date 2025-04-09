Onana is one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd’s modern history, says midfileder Matic ahead of UEL clash

Lyon, April 9 (IANS) Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is now playing for Utd’s Europa League opponents Olympique Lyonnais, hit back at goalkeeper Andre Onana, who claimed his team was better than the French side and said they don’t have to focus on Friday’s opponents rather on themselves.

Matic made 189 appearances for the Red Devils during a five-year spell at Old Trafford before leaving on a free transfer. The Serbian holding midfielder pointed that Onana is ‘statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history’ and he needs to prove himself on the field before making such comments.

"I don't know, to say that, you need to have cover for something like that. I respect everyone but to say that, then you need to get the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care of what you’re talking about.

"If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel, (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I will question myself. But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that, before he says. We will see,” said Matic in the pre-game conference.

Matic’s comments certainly have weight behind them as Man Utd are on course to their lowest finish in league history, overtaking the previous lowest set by Erik Ten Hag’s United in 2023-24 when they finished eighth. The side is currently sitting at 13th place after having won only 10 of their 31 games played.

The club has also conceded 41 goals, while scoring 37, which has resulted in a minus four goal difference in standings at this stage.

The Ruben Amorim coached side have spent a majority of the season in the lower half of the table and have been eliminated from the FA Cup. A win in the Europa League is of utmost importance for the United side as it is the only thing left for them to play for and they can secure a spot in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League if they manage to lift the Europa trophy at the end of the season.

