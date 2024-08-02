New poster: VD12 release date announced!

The most awaited VD12 has received an update that has excited fans who have been eagerly anticipating its release. Starring Vijay Devarakonda and directed by Goutam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, fans got a poster update months ago. However, it seems the action movie is gaining momentum as the movie team has announced its release date.

The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience. According to reports, the shooting sequence in Sri Lanka has been completed.

The team has released a new poster with a release date of March 28, 2025, as 60% of the shooting is now finished. The movie makers will surprise fans with another poster update in August.

Anirudh Ramchander is the music director, raising expectations for the film's soundtrack. National Award winner Navin Nooli will handle the editing, with Grish Gangadharan on cinematography and Jomon T. John as the cameraman.