Faux pas: After huge criticism Kerala Govt withdraws circular on Wayanad disaster

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) The Pinarayi Vijayan government came under duress after a government order surfaced on Thursday asking the scientific community to keep their opinions to themselves and not to air them publicly.

The Government Order also mentioned that scientists should take prior permission if they are to undertake a study.

As soon as this became news, there was a barrage of criticism from numerous sides on the notice of the Vijayan government, which they saw as a gag order.

With this gaining traction, Chief Secretary Dr V Venu on Thursday night came out with another order stating that the previous order had been withdrawn.

"This advisory was not issued with the intent to restrain the scientific community of the state from conducting studies and providing insights. The objective was to discourage statements and opinions by persons belonging to scientific institutions of the state, that may be misinterpreted or misquoted to create panic and confusion among the public, particularly during this sensitive time," read the Chief Secretary’s order.

Meanwhile a leading vernacular news portal ‘Marunadan Malayalee’ which is known for its critical stand against the Vijayan government found itself in a spot of bother when an FIR was suo moto registered after its editor Shajan Skariah aired a news about the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Incidentally this is not the first time that Skariah has come under duress from the Vijayan administration, as he is fighting a few other cases too.

Meanwhile, the toll at the Wayanad landslide on Friday morning touched 297 and 206 people continued to be missing even as the rescue teams continued their search among the debris in Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom.

There are now 91 relief camps for the 9,328 people who have been evacuated from the disaster area.

