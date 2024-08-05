Kushi Kapoor to star in Mokshagna's debut? find out more!

The much-awaited debut of Nandamuri Balakrishna's son, Mokshagna, is on the horizon. With Hanuman's success worldwide, the director created history, making Balakrishna place his son's debut in the creative hands. The makers of this movie are planning to pair Khushi Kapoor with Mokshagna for his debut.

Bollywood star Kushi Kapoor already made her debut with Archies, which starred Shar Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and others. The excitement has amplified on this debut with the talks of Mokhshagna and Kushi Kapoor's collaboration. This film is expected to be part of Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe and will feature a mythological superhero storyline. Further details are yet to be announced.

Also read: Kamal Haasan's Bharateeyudu 2 OTT Release Date Announced