Loveyapa OTT Release Date, Time and Platform: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Movie

After making its theatrical debut on February 7, Loveyapa, the romantic comedy featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is now preparing for its streaming release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the film marked the big-screen debut of its lead actors. According to industry reports, Loveyapa garnered a box office collection ranging between ₹8.99 crore and ₹12 crore. Now, nearly two months post-release, the movie is expected to premiere on digital platforms.

OTT Release Date

As per reports, Loveyapa is set to stream on JioHotstar starting April 4. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

About the Movie

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. The film revolves around a young couple whose relationship is put to the test when the girl's father exchanges their phones to reveal hidden secrets. What follows is a hilarious yet dramatic journey of self-discovery and truth.

Cast and Characters

Khushi Kapoor as Baani Sharma

Junaid Khan as Gaurav "Gucci" Sachdeva

Ashutosh Rana as Atul Kumar Sharma (Baani’s father)

Grusha Kapoor as Lalit Sachdeva (Gaurav’s mother)

Kiku Sharda as Anupam Mehra

Aditya Kulshreshth as Lamba

Devishi Madaan as Pinti Sharma (Baani’s sister)

Tanvika Parlikar as Kiran Sachdeva (Gaurav’s sister)

With its upcoming OTT release, Loveyapa is set to reach a wider audience, giving viewers a chance to experience this lighthearted yet emotionally charged rom-com from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for further updates on its official streaming announcement.