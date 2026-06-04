Is Aamir Khan Set for a Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is once again making headlines, but this time for his personal life. Reports suggest that the actor may be planning to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in July. However, neither Aamir nor Gauri has officially confirmed the news so far.

The couple's relationship became public in 2025 when Aamir introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations. Since then, they have been spotted together at several events and public appearances. Aamir had revealed that they had known each other for many years before reconnecting and starting a serious relationship.

According to multiple reports, the wedding is expected to be a private affair attended only by close family members and friends. July 5 is being mentioned as the likely wedding date, though there has been no official announcement from the couple.

If the reports turn out to be true, this would be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Despite their separations, Aamir has maintained a cordial relationship with both of his former spouses.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Aamir Khan regarding the wedding rumours. Until then, the speculation around his reported marriage to Gauri Spratt continues to generate buzz across social media and entertainment circles.