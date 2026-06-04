Peddi Movie X Review: Here's What the Audience Is Saying

Jun 04, 2026, 08:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and audiences have started sharing their opinions on social media. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film marks Ram Charan's return after Game Changer. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma in important roles.

The film opened to strong excitement among fans and recorded impressive advance bookings ahead of its release.

According to early reactions on X (formerly Twitter), Peddi has received a mixed-to-positive response. Many viewers praised Ram Charan's powerful performance, emotional scenes, and screen presence. Several social media users said that Charan's acting is the film's biggest strength and keeps the audience engaged throughout the story.

Many moviegoers also appreciated the emotional depth and sports-drama elements. Some viewers described Peddi as a commercial entertainer that successfully blends familiar Telugu cinema elements with a fresh presentation. The music by A.R. Rahman and Jagapathi Babu's performance were also widely appreciated.

However, some audience members felt the film follows a few predictable commercial movie formulas, especially in the first half. Janhvi Kapoor's role received mixed feedback, with some viewers saying her track could have been developed better. A few viewers also felt the nearly three-hour runtime could have been shorter.

Overall, the initial response suggests that Peddi is a decent sports drama backed by strong performances, with Ram Charan emerging as the biggest highlight of the film.

Also read: Is Aamir Khan Set for a Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt?


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