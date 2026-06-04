Peddi Movie X Review: Here's What the Audience Is Saying

Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and audiences have started sharing their opinions on social media. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film marks Ram Charan's return after Game Changer. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma in important roles.

The film opened to strong excitement among fans and recorded impressive advance bookings ahead of its release.

According to early reactions on X (formerly Twitter), Peddi has received a mixed-to-positive response. Many viewers praised Ram Charan's powerful performance, emotional scenes, and screen presence. Several social media users said that Charan's acting is the film's biggest strength and keeps the audience engaged throughout the story.

Many moviegoers also appreciated the emotional depth and sports-drama elements. Some viewers described Peddi as a commercial entertainer that successfully blends familiar Telugu cinema elements with a fresh presentation. The music by A.R. Rahman and Jagapathi Babu's performance were also widely appreciated.

However, some audience members felt the film follows a few predictable commercial movie formulas, especially in the first half. Janhvi Kapoor's role received mixed feedback, with some viewers saying her track could have been developed better. A few viewers also felt the nearly three-hour runtime could have been shorter.

Overall, the initial response suggests that Peddi is a decent sports drama backed by strong performances, with Ram Charan emerging as the biggest highlight of the film.

#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration! The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2026

#Peddi - An Engaging First half filled with Mass, Action & Emotions🤝 - Ramcharan as Peddi carried the style and swag too well with powerful screen presence 🔥

- Film has many Emotional block which have worked well👌

- ARRahman's Songs and BGM are one of the soul of film🎶

-… pic.twitter.com/94MtGumFej — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 3, 2026

Dear King @AlwaysRamCharan, you dropped this 👑 One of the greatest performances ever witnessed in world cinema. Speechless at your conviction, commitment, struggle, and brilliance. Go watch #Peddi for this relentless, mind-blowing performance. To Celebrate him 🔥 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ry8qZPNzYE — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) June 3, 2026

What impressed me the most about #Peddi wasn't just the story. It was the emotion. 🥺 The director never lets you disconnect from the film. You stay invested from start to finish. 💥@AlwaysRamCharan garu was outstanding. 🔥 Even if you're not a fan, the performance makes you… pic.twitter.com/ENU1os4joO — Passionate Stock Investor (@Value_of_Growth) June 4, 2026

My review

Cricket scenes matram ramp🥵🥵🥵

Kusti scenes kuda bagunayii

Jhanvi scenes b grade 😁😁

Peddi identity 🥺🥺

ARR Goat music Goosebumps 💥💥🥵

Ram Charan acting matram peak peak

Acting God🙏🙏🙏💥🥵🥵 My rating 4.5/5#peddi — cult_mama OG (@ogmonth25) June 3, 2026

Congrats to Team PEDDI for the Stupendous BLOCKBUSTER ... @AlwaysRamCharan bhai excels in every Frame.

#BucchiBabu garu delivers a very Satisfying film. @RathnaveluDop garu & #ArRehman 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💥💥💥

Must Watch on the BIG screen... @MythriOfficial @vriddhicinemas SIXERRR #PEDDI pic.twitter.com/RYs3Vfla3T — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 3, 2026

#peddi movie review Peddi is a good movie overall, but the biggest thing everyone should be talking about is Ram Charan's career best performance....Even people who went to the theatre with a negative opinion or wanted to criticize him will find it difficult to do so after… — Adi Reddy (@adireddyfantasy) June 3, 2026

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