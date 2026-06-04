Hyderabad’s Cafe Niloufer Expands with New Kompally Branch

Hyderabad’s popular tea destination, Cafe Niloufer, is all set to expand its presence in the city with a new large-scale outlet in Kompally. The famous cafe, known for its Irani chai, bun maska, and bakery items, has finalized plans for a huge new branch in northern Hyderabad.

The upcoming outlet will be located at the newly developed Fairmount Downtown complex in Kompally. According to reports, Cafe Niloufer has leased around 36,000 square feet of commercial space for the project. While the official opening date has not yet been announced, the news has already created excitement among tea lovers across the city.

The new branch is expected to follow the grand style of the cafe’s popular Hitech City outlet. Instead of being a regular tea shop, it will be designed as a premium multi-level destination where visitors can enjoy tea, snacks, and a comfortable dining experience.

This expansion comes after the success of Cafe Niloufer’s massive Hitech City outlet, which opened as one of the largest tea cafes in India. The brand has continued to grow over the years and remains one of Hyderabad’s most loved tea chains.

Founded in 1978, Cafe Niloufer has become a symbol of Hyderabad’s tea culture. The chain currently operates multiple outlets across the city and attracts thousands of customers every day with its signature tea and bakery products.

With the upcoming Kompally branch, Cafe Niloufer aims to bring its famous chai experience to more people in northern Hyderabad, further strengthening its position as one of the city's most iconic cafe brands.