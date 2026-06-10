Peddi BO: Disaster in North India and USA

Despite a strong opening in the Telugu states, Ram Charan's Peddi appears to be staring at a major box-office setback in North America and non-Telugu markets. Trade circles are increasingly concerned as the film's performance outside its home territory continues to remain far below expectations.

Mounted on a massive budget of approximately Rs 350 crore, Peddi reportedly closed its worldwide pre-release theatrical business at around Rs 218 crore. However, industry estimates suggest that only about half of the invested amount has been recovered so far, raising serious concerns among distributors and exhibitors.

What is worrying the trade even more is the film's heavy dependence on the Telugu states. More than 80 percent of the total theatrical collections have reportedly come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, exposing the film's inability to attract audiences in other key markets.

The Karnataka market has emerged as one of the biggest disappointments. The film's theatrical rights were reportedly sold for nearly Rs 40 crore in the state, but trade analysts predict losses exceeding 50 percent for distributors. The situation is no better in the Hindi belt and Tamil Nadu, where Peddi has failed to generate the expected buzz or box-office momentum. Both the Hindi and Tamil versions have underperformed significantly, making recovery of investments increasingly difficult.

Within the Telugu states, the picture is relatively encouraging. The film has performed strongly in the Nizam region, while Vizag, East Godavari and West Godavari territories are said to be inching towards break-even. However, collections in Nellore and several Rayalaseema centres have remained average, preventing the film from delivering an all-round blockbuster performance.

On the non-theatrical front, the makers have found some relief. Peddi reportedly secured a staggering Rs 110 crore from its OTT streaming deal with Netflix, while satellite, digital and music rights fetched substantial revenues. These ancillary revenues may help cushion the blow for the producers.

However, the biggest casualties appear to be distributors in North America and non-Telugu markets. Trade estimates indicate that several buyers could end up losing more than 50 percent of their investments if the current trend continues.

For a film carrying enormous expectations, a pan-India release strategy and a superstar like Ram Charan, Peddi's underwhelming performance outside the Telugu belt is emerging as a major talking point. Unless the film witnesses an extraordinary turnaround in the coming days, what was expected to be a nationwide blockbuster could ultimately end up as a costly disappointment for many stakeholders in the distribution chain.